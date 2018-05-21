The Chelan Girls are District Champs!

The final day of the District 6 1B/2B/1A tennis tournament was completed on Saturday, May 19. The Mountain Goats had a great showing, won the girls team district championship, and qualified several players for the state tournament.

First, in boys singles, senior Micah Larson opened the day in the semifinals, played excellent tennis, but dropped his match 2-6, 4-6 to Caleb Hardesty of Tonasket. That forced Micah to battle back through the consolation bracket, which he did in impressive fashion, defeating Malcolm Carson of Lake Roosevelt 6-0, 6-0, and Kane Andruss of Cashmere 6-1, 6-1. Micah will be playing in his 2nd state tournament, but his first as a singles entry.

Next, in girls singles, sophomore Emma McLaren also began her day in the semifinals, and clinched her first ever tennis state berth by defeating Hayley Wyllson of Okanogan 6-1, 6-0. Emma performed very well in the championship match, but lost to Aleah Kert of Cashmere in straight sets.

In girls doubles, Chelan began the day with THREE doubles teams in the semifinals. First, freshmen Elle Rothlisberger and Bella Gatzemeier handily defeated Megan Evans and Maddie Vandel of Cascade 6-2, 6-2 to clinch a state tourney berth. In the other semifinal, Sierra Rothlisberger and Madeline Peebles defeated teammates Abby Martin and Sydney Hawkins 6-1, 6-1 to clinch a berth. That set up a rematch of the CTL championship match from the previous Saturday – an all Chelan (and sister vs sister) final once again. This time, it was much closer, with upperclassmen Sierra and Madeline narrowly defeating rookies Elle and Bella in three sets 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 to win the girls dubs district championship.

In the meantime, due to their semifinal loss, Martin and Hawkins battled back through the consolation bracket. First, they defeated Wilson/Alley of Tonasket in comeback fashion, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Unfortunately, in the subsequent match, Abby and Syd fell to Vandel/Evans of Cascade. Abby Martin and Sydney Hawkins finished 4th in the tourney, and qualify for the state tourney as alternates.

Next up: The WIAA Tennis State Championships at the Yakima Tennis Club on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26.

Brackets will be updated here: http://wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1163

Attached pic, entitled “This is what dedication to tennis looks like.” The Chelan girls show off their district champs trophy, and the resulting white feet from their countless hours of focused practice this spring.