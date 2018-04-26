The Accomplished Artist Award for MARCH 2018 goes to ALONDRA LOPEZ!

Alondra is a dedicated art student who demonstrates skill and talent in everything she creates. From one project to the next she sets the bar for effort, craftsmanship and quality in her Art 10-12 class. Alondra is also involved in athletics as well as art and represents CHS with a smile and a strong work ethic. “I know I can count on Alondra to take each art project to great places, I make sure to photograph each of them so I can use them as examples for years to come.” – Mr. Smith