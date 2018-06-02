The Accomplished Artist Award for JANUARY 2018 goes to ISABELLA EVANS!

The Performing and Visual Arts Departments at Chelan High School are proud to honor a student each month with the “CHS Accomplished Artists Award.” Company Creek Pizza has provided a gift certificate for the winner each month and we will be posting the award at the entrance to Chelan HS and at Company Creek Pizza to share with our community.

Isabella Evans is a sophomore in the Chelan HS Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, and Valley Winds Community Wind Ensemble. She performs on baritone saxophone and leads the low brass and woodwind sections. Her recent accomplishments include acceptance into the Western International Band Clinic in 2017 as principal Baritone Saxophone. She also performed in the 2018 NCWMEA Solo & Ensemble Regional Competition and was awarded an Alternate Position at the State Music Festival! She has attended honor bands and camps at the University of Montana in 2016 and 2017. Chelan High School is lucky to have such a talented and musical saxophonist performing in its ensembles.