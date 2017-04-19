The 2017 Wildfire Season Quietly Began Over Easter Weekend

The 2017 wildfire season quietly began over Easter weekend. Washington State Department of Natural Resources Spokesperson Janet Pearce says that fact might come as a surprise to many due to the continuing wet weather most of the state has experienced since the start of spring…

Washington’s summer fire rules are applicable to the more-than-13 million acres of state and private forestlands protected by the DNR and largely pertain to those using motorized equipment in the woods, including construction workers and recreationists.

Pearce says many of those working or playing in the forest with anything that could start a fire are required to have fire prevention and extinguishing equipment and that seasonal guidelines become more stringent as the risk of fire increases with the onset of warmer weather…

The fire rules also restrict cigarette smoking in forested areas on roads, gravel pits or other clearings and prohibit the use of fireworks on forestlands. And even though fire season is only a few days old, according to Pearce the DNR has already had a number of blazes to deal with and she expects there will certainly be more to come…

Although a few of the state’s large wildfires have been caused by lightning in recent years, Pearce reminds that the vast majority are sparked by people, including nearly all of those recorded in 2016…

A complete listing of all the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels by zone is available at the DNR’s web site (dnr.wa.gov). Washington’s summer fire rules can change daily and are in effect through October 15th.