Texas Man Wanted On Felony Warrant, Shoots Self As Law Enforcement Attempts Contact In Okanogan County

A Texas man, wanted on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, shot and killed himself yesterday morning after being confronted by law enforcement in Okanogan County.

According to Okanogan County Sheriff, Frank Rogers, an attempt to locate had been issued by Texas Marshal’s for 32 year old Eric Morgenroth. Early Tuesday morning, Morgenroth was seen driving his Jeep Wrangler through the Chelan area, possibly heading towards the Canadian border.

At about 8:10am, deputies from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Fish & Wildlife spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 97 near the south access to Okanogan.

Law Enforcement initiated a felony stop on the vehicle, and with weapons drawn, ordered the suspect to exit the vehicle.

Ignoring their orders, the suspect put a pistol to his head and shot himself. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from the self inflicted gunshot wound.



At no time did the suspect point his weapon at deputies or officers, and law enforcement did not fire their weapons.