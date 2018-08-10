Tax Extension Deadline October 15

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers who signed up for a six-month filing extension earlier this year to double check their tax returns and file on or before next weeks deadline.

More than 14 million taxpayers filed for an extension in 2018 and, although Monday Oct. 15 is the last day for most people to file, some may have more time. They include:

Members of the military and others serving in combat zone localities still have more time. They typically have until at least 180 days after they leave the combat zone to both file returns and pay any taxes due.

Taxpayers in several disaster area localities who already had valid extensions now have more time to file. Currently, taxpayers in parts of California, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas qualify for this relief. For details, see the disaster relief page on IRS.gov. However, like other extension filers, these taxpayers were required to pay what they owed by April 18, which was this year’s filing deadline for 2017 tax returns.

As a reminder, taxpayers should keep a copy of their tax returns and supporting documents for a minimum of three years. It’s more important than ever for taxpayers to have prior-year tax returns available as the IRS made changes last year to protect taxpayers and authenticate their identity.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted in December, made major changes to the tax law. Any of these far-reaching changes could have an impact on the refund many taxpayers will receive when they file their 2018 tax return.

The agency urges taxpayers to complete a “Paycheck Checkup” now so that if a withholding amount adjustment is necessary, there’s more time for withholding to take place during the last quarter of the year. Waiting means there are fewer pay periods to withhold the necessary federal tax – so more tax will have to be withheld from each remaining paycheck.