Talented Local Writer Book Signing

A local writer who goes under the pen name Katrina Jane See, is having a book signing Saturday, June 10th at Webster Furniture. She has contributed to two Anthologies, published worldwide, and written in several Women’s magazines. She also worked briefly as a writer in the greeting card industry. After the publication of her first Novel, The English Phisherman, a contemporary romance/crime drama, she changed genres with the white knuckle thriller, The 13th Hole. Three women planned on having a relaxing week in sunny Eastern Washington. All they wanted was peace and quiet, sun and a little golf. Until they stopped in town for groceries. Jane is having a book signing this Saturday, June 10th from 10-2pm at Webster Furniture, if you have the books bring them in and get them signed, if you don’t have the books, you can purchase them at the book signing or go to Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Katrina-Jane-See where they are available in digital form or paperback. How cool is it we have so much talent right here at home!