Take Home Message: Slow Down

A semi truck driver was injured Monday afternoon when he lost control on a curve along State Route 243 near Mattawa and plunged into the Columbia River.

Washington State Patrol Trooper, Brian Moore, says the accident was a direct result of driving too fast for roadway conditions…

Trooper Moore says the road was icy and slushy in places at the time of the accident, and investigators are certain the semi was traveling too fast…

This winter, Trooper Moore says, there has been an extremely high number of accidents, with the general theme of driving too fast- and, with another storm expected tonight, he is hoping the message to slow down is taken seriously by drivers…

