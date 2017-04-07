Sweet River Bakery Owner, Alvin Hymer, Presumed Drowned In Methow River

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has released a press release on the presumed drowning of a man in the Methow Valley.

Sheriff Frank Rogers says 74 year old Alvin Hymer, owner of Sweet River Bakery in Pateros, was at the Methow River with his wife and two dogs on Saturday, when the dogs were caught in an eddy. Hymer went into the river in an attempt to help the dogs when he lost his balance and was swept downstream.

Rescue Crews from Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, along with Fire and EMS units, and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter searched the area Saturday and Sunday, but were unable to locate Hymer.

Sheriff Rogers says Hymer is presumed drowned and the search is now considered a recovery.

KOZI will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we learn more.