Case# 18C04611 – Can you help us identify these two suspects that were involved in a burglary at the Chelan Golf Course, early this morning? Associated stolen vehicle is a 1996 White Ford Ranger, license plate# 21404D, that has a City of Chelan logo on the side.

Please do not post the suspect information, call the Detective Tip Line at 509-667-6845 or contact the non-emergency line at Rivercom 509-663-9911 and reference the above case number.