[5/18/18] Suspects that were involved in a burglary at the Chelan Golf Course…Can you Identify them

Can you help us identify these two suspects that were involved in a burglary at the Chelan Golf Course, early this morning? Call the Detective Tip Line at 509-667-6845, with any suspect information or contact the non-emergency line at Rivercom 509-663-9911    Case# 18C04611 

 
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

May 16 at 4:35pm

Case# 18C04611 – Can you help us identify these two suspects that were involved in a burglary at the Chelan Golf Course, early this morning? Associated stolen vehicle is a 1996 White Ford Ranger, license plate# 21404D, that has a City of Chelan logo on the side.

Please do not post the suspect information,  call the Detective Tip Line at 509-667-6845 or contact the non-emergency line at Rivercom 509-663-9911 and reference the above case number.