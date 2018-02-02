Suspect Arrested For September Stabbing In Bridgeport

Four months after a Bridgeport man was stabbed in the abdomen, a suspect in the assault has been identified and arrested.

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, recaps the incident, which occurred September 24, 2017…

The suspect avoided apprehension for nearly four months. Douglas county Undersheriff, Kevin Morris says his luck ran out earlier this week…

The stabbing victim, identified as 21 year old Victor Valdovinos-Vazquez, of Bridgeport, is still recovering from those stab wounds.