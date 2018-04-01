Susan Albert Elected To North Central Education Service District Board

Susan Albert, a 42 year educator, from Wenatchee, has been elected to fill the District 7 vacancy on the board of North Central Education Service District.

Susan replaces Si Bautista, of Wenatchee, who retired from the Educational School District Board after 27 years of service.

NCESD-North Central Education Service District provides fiscal, administrative, curriculum and special education services to the 29 school districts in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.

Susan has lived in the Wenatchee Valley for 23 years and retired from teaching in 2015.

She remains involved in a variety of volunteer activities including Wenatchee Rotary Foundation Board and the City of Wenatchee Planning Commission.

ESD Superintendent, Michelle Price, said “We couldn’t be more pleased to add a person of Susan’s caliber to our ESD Board. She is a respected member of the community and adds a unique perspective with her Special Education background. She will be a quality addition to an already exceptional board and organization!”