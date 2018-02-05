Suncadia Boys Golf Invitational, competing under sunny but breezy conditions

Chelan’s top 5 boys took on the Rope Rider course at the Suncadia Boys Golf Invitational, Competing under sunny but breezy conditions, against schools of all divisions, Chelan came in 10th of 26 teams represented. Chelan’s Corbin Morley, after a lackluster performance yesterday at Leavenworth, came back to shoot a 79 (38-41) [if I counted correctly, tied for 11th] with teammate Miles Grossberg close behind with an 81 (40-41). With one senior, one sophomore, and three freshman representing Chelan, it suggests some good years ahead for the Chelan boys golf team (and room for improvement!).

Chelan will finish its regular season matches this Thursday on its home course against non-league Quincy, which will include senior recognition for our two seniors.

The end-of-season District and state-qualifying match will be on May 14th at the Alta Lake Course in Pateros, with state competition the following week in Spokane.