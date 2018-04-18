Sun Mountain Lodge Owners Suffer Loss Of Second Family Member In Four Weeks

The German Family that owns the Sun Mountain Lodge, in Winthrop, has lost another family member- the second in four weeks.

In March, 85 year old businessman and philanthropist, Erivan Haub, owner of Sun Mountain Lodge, and a supporter of environmental causes in the Methow Valley, died of natural causes on his ranch in Wyoming.

Just weeks later, his 58 year old son, Carl Erivan Haub, went missing in the Swiss Alps while training for an upcoming ski competition.

Officials launched an extensive search, but no sign of the missing skier was found.

Last week, the Haub family released a statement acknowledging that it was unlikely that Carl survived the mountain’s extreme conditions and that the rescue mission was now a search for his body.

The Haub family, among the richest in Germany, has been running the family business, the Tengelmann Group, an international retail empire, for five generations.

When Erivan Haub died in March, his wealth was estimated at $6.4 billion.