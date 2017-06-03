Sultan Man Arrested For 1982 Chelan County Murder Of Cashmere Man

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports on March 3, 2017 detectives arrested 60 year old Bernard Swaim in connection with the 1982 disappearance of Cashmere resident Stephen E. Smith. Bernard Swaim is currently a resident of Sultan, Washington. Mr. Swaim was charged with First Degree Murder.

On July 18, 1982 30 year old Cashmere resident Stephen E. Smith was reported as a missing person by family members. Mr. Smith was last seen at his home on or about July 12, 1982. Mr. Smith’s car, a 1966 Pontiac Tempest was found abandoned several days after the report of his disappearance, on Dead Man’s Hill road near Dryden, in Chelan County. The initial investigation concluded in 1982 and Mr. Smith has never been located.

In late 2016 Mr. Smith’s disappearance was assigned to detectives for further investigation. Through interviews with multiple people including Mr. Smith’s family members and witnesses, detectives identified Bernard Swaim as a person of interest in Mr. Smith’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Stephen E. Smith please call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-667-6842 and leave your contact information and a detective will return your call. You can also go online to our web page, http://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff and use the submit a crime tip tab or message us on Facebook.