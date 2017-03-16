Story Of Fire Call To South Shore Of Lake Chelan Unfolds On Second Cup

Yesterday’s Second Cup of Coffee program here on KOZI, was a prime example of community radio after a caller asked about seeing emergency vehicle lights traveling on the south shore the night before. Here’s that call…

031617 Structure Fire 1 1:06 “…we’ll get it, we’ll get it.”

And get it, we did!

Just 7 minutes after that call from Maureen came in, we received this call…

031617 Structure Fire 2 1:19 “…quick they got here.”

Gary went on to say that the cause was determined to likely be the line that runs from the power pole to the home…

031617 Structure Fire 3 :21 “…from the horses mouth.”