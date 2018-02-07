Stormy Creek Fire Update

The Stormy Creek Fire is burning about 18 miles up the Entiat River Road. Forest Service Spokesperson Robin DeMario said ther fire had grown to about 75 acres as of this morning, and provided KOZI with an update Monday morning at 9:45 a.m.:

Level 1 evacuation notices have been issued for about 60 homes on both sides of Entiat River Road from milepost 20 to Potato Creek Road; level 2 notices have been given to about a dozen homes in the Riverwood development (Coyote Falls and Kelsey Lane). No road closures have been listed.