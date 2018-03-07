Stormy Creek Fire Update 7/03

The Stormy Creek Fire continues burning about 18 miles northwest of Entiat. But the size of the fire has stayed relatively steady, at 80 acres. About 100 firefighters are working the fire, which started Sunday afternoon on private land, and was pushed onto National Forest land by strong winds. Fire information officer Micheal Krueger says lighter winds than anticipated have helped, and the hope is to have the fire knocked down before too long, although containment at last report was only 10% No road closures are reported, and Level 1 evacuations are in effect for homes in the area.