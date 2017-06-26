Still No Sign Of 23 Year Old UW Student Missing And Presumed Drowned In Lake Chelan

When 23 year old University of Washington Student, Donghoon Lee went missing while swimming with friends in the lower end of Lake Chelan last Tuesday, first responders launched an immediate search that included multiple members of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Rescue Swimmers from Chelan County Fire District 7.

Working into darkness Tuesday night, searchers found no sign of the missing South Korean exchange student.

The search resumed Wednesday morning with the help of seven members of the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. 12 hours later, the search was once again suspended- resuming Thursday morning with another 12 hours of very physically demanding search and rescue diving.

Once again, searchers found no sign of 23 year old Donghoon Lee…

062617 Donghoon Lee 1

That’s Rich Magnussen, Emergency Management Specialist for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been coordinating search efforts…

062617 Donghoon Lee 2

Magnussen said the victim went missing mid lake somewhere between Three Fingers and the Lookout development.

The expectation is that his body will resurface sometime this week…

062617 Donghoon Lee 3

It’s definitely an unpleasant thought, but, if you are in the lower end of Lake Chelan, and you think you see something suspicious, call Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, or 911.