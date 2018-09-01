[1/9/18] State Route 971 – Navarre Coulee Cutoff- Closed Today 9AM-3PM For Dangerous Tree Removal
If your travel plans include State Route 971- the Navarre Coulee cutoff today, you may have to alter your plans just a bit…
That’s Jeremy Avery with the Washington State Department of Transportation…
Again, State Route 971- Navarre Coulee cutoff, closed to vehicular traffic 9am – 3pm today.
Jeremy said the DOT understands it’s an inconvenience to have to drive around, but in this case those dangerous trees make it a necessity to close the roadway…
