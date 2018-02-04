State-of-the-art McDougall and Sons warehouse

Students got an opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art McDougall and Sons warehouse. They learned about warehouse operations, automation and robots, computers and information technology, refrigeration and cold storage, and other various aspects of apple and cherry packing facilities.

They attended three presentations at the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center to learn about careers and research related to entomology (the study of insects), plant pathology (viruses, molds, and funguses), and plant breeding programs.

This was a great opportunity for students to see that the apple industry can provide a wide array of career opportunities.