State FFA Convention ran through Cashmere

Stop number two on the road to State FFA Convention ran through Cashmere for the 4 members of the Chelan FFA competing in Prepared Public Speaking and Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event on Thursday March 16th. Alex Gavin, Richard Hiemark, Stephanie Olivera, and Ashley Oswald compete in Prepared Public Speaking where they had to research, write, and present a 6-8 minute speech on an Agricultural related topic. Richard and Stephanie also competed in Extemporaneous Speaking where they drew 3 topics from a pool of 18 and then chose 1 and in 30 minutes write a 5-7 minute speech then answer questions on the same topic.

Ashley Oswald advanced in the prepared public speaking CDE earning a 3rd place banner. She joins 3 other Chelan members who moved on out of the Creed Speaking LDE held in Chelan on Wednesday March 22nd. At the District level members from the North and South halves of District VII come together to determine the 4 berths into State competition. State is held May 11-13th on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman.

Photo Caption: (l to r) Richard Heimark, Ashley Oswald, Stephanie Olivera, and Alex Gavin all competed in the South Sub District VII Leadership Development Event in Cashmere on Thursday March 16th. Ashley advanced to District level competition in Prepared Public Speaking.