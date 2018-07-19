State Disciplines Health Care Workers

The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions against two health care providers in North Central Washington.

In June, the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified nursing assistant credential of Brooke Marie Smith. The state Department of Social and Health Services will not allow Smith to be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She neglected a vulnerable adult in her care.

In May, the Dental Commission denied a dental assistant credential to Nicole Brooke-Ellen Hopkins. In 2011, Hopkins was convicted of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, 20 counts of forgery, and possession of marijuana-40 grams or less. In 2012 she was convicted of driving under the influence, and of third-degree driving while license suspended or revoked.