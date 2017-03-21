State And Local Officials Continue To Investigate Mysterious Oil Sheen

State and local officials continue to investigate a mysterious oil-like substance in the Columbia River near Wenatchee. Sandy Howard with the State Ecology Department says crews have not been to determine the source of the sheen since it was first spotted on the river Friday evening, but they have taken samples.

Howard said it doesn’t appear that ducks, geese and other wildlife have been coated by the petroleum-like substance. She said they’ve inspected nearby facilities but haven’t been able to find the source, but are deploying sonar devices and underwater cameras.