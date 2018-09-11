SR 26 Bridge Closure and Detour Extended

Work to replace the State Route 26 bridge deck over the BNSF right-of-way east of Othello has taken longer than expected, so the closure now could last into December.

The 32-mile detour around the closure using state routes 17, 260, and US 395 remains in place. It adds an extra 14 miles to the trip compared to the usual 17.5 mile drive through the now-closed portion of SR 26.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, had hoped to complete the work in time for the Thanksgiving holiday and annual Apple Cup football game. However, protecting the railroad tracks under the bridge during demolition work took longer than anticipated, delaying the concrete pour.

Contractor crews had hoped to finish this $1.2 million project by Nov. 21, but the new concrete bridge deck will not cure in time for that. The remaining work may require the closure to extend into December.

“Safety for travelers and workers is WSDOT’s first priority and requires the additional time for this project,” said project engineer Dan Lewis. “At the same time, the simple detour has proven capable of safely accommodating high traffic volumes without significant delays.”