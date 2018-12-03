Spring Break Tennis Fever

Junior Clinics at Chelan’s new Tennis Academy

@ Lake Chelan Shores Resort

April 2nd – 6th, 8am to 10:30am

Chelan’s new tennis academy invites junior players to join in the tennis fun over Spring break! Academy director and USPTA elite tennis pro, Dial Jones, is giving free (That’s right Free!) tennis clinics to kids in our community of all ages and ability levels. No racquet! No problem. Racquets and balls are provided. Limited reservations available for this fun activity.

Reserve your spot today by calling 509-423-6065.

Junior Clinics at Manson’s New Tennis Academy

@ Wapato Point Resort

April 2nd – 6th, 10:30am to 12pm

Manson’s new tennis academy invites junior players to join in the tennis fun

over Spring break! Academy director and USPTA elite tennis pro, Dial Jones,

is giving free (That’s right Free!) tennis clinics to kids in our community of all ages and ability levels. No racquet! No problem. Racquets and balls are provided. Limited reservations available for this fun activity.

Reserve your spot today by calling 509-423-6065.