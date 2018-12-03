[3/12/18] Spring Break Tennis Fever
Junior Clinics at Chelan’s new Tennis Academy
@ Lake Chelan Shores Resort
April 2nd – 6th, 8am to 10:30am
Chelan’s new tennis academy invites junior players to join in the tennis fun over Spring break! Academy director and USPTA elite tennis pro, Dial Jones, is giving free (That’s right Free!) tennis clinics to kids in our community of all ages and ability levels. No racquet! No problem. Racquets and balls are provided. Limited reservations available for this fun activity.
Reserve your spot today by calling 509-423-6065.
Junior Clinics at Manson’s New Tennis Academy
@ Wapato Point Resort
April 2nd – 6th, 10:30am to 12pm
Manson’s new tennis academy invites junior players to join in the tennis fun
over Spring break! Academy director and USPTA elite tennis pro, Dial Jones,
is giving free (That’s right Free!) tennis clinics to kids in our community of all ages and ability levels. No racquet! No problem. Racquets and balls are provided. Limited reservations available for this fun activity.
Reserve your spot today by calling 509-423-6065.