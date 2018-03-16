Spring Aboard Campaign Urges Boaters To Take Boaters Education Course

Sunday will mark the beginning of the week long Spring Aboard Campaign, reminding boaters to get educated.

During the National Spring Aboard Campaign, which runs March 18- 24, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators works with state, federal and non profit partners, coordinating efforts that aims at getting boaters educated and certified.



In Washington State, boaters who operate a vessel with a 15 horse power engine, or greater, must be certified and carry a boater education card to prove they have passed an accredited boaters safety education course….

That’s Deputy Ryan Moody, Marine Patrol for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

After completing and passing a state approved boating safety course, or equivalency exam, students must apply for a boater education card with their proof of certification.

Many online course providers will complete this step and charge a third party fee.

If boaters apply directly with the Washington State Parks Boating Program, the one time fee for the card is $10.

More information and courses about the boater education card can be found at www.boatered.org .

If online study isn’t your cup of tea- Deputy Moody says he plans to offer an instructor led coarse in the near future..

When Deputy Moody sets the date for the Boater Education Course, we will share that information with you.