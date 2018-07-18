[7/18/18] Spokane Valley Fire
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services
Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the
Upriver Beacon Fire, located in Spokane County, near the city of Spokane Valley. The
Upriver Beacon Fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber. Washington State Patrol
Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at the
request of Assistant Chief Doug Bleeker, Spokane County Fire District 9.
The Upriver Beacon Fire started about 4 PM Tuesday. It is threatening homes, crops,
communications infrastructure, power transmission lines, and other resources. Level 3
evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is under investigation.
The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Command Team.
Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau
coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and
personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to
provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel,
equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events
exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.
The American Red Cross opened a wildfire evacuation shelter @
Bowdish Middle School Spokane Valley
Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can go to:
Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their
family:prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets,
hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special
items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought,
along with other items for family members who may have other needs.