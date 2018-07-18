Spokane Valley Fire

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services

Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the

Upriver Beacon Fire, located in Spokane County, near the city of Spokane Valley. The

Upriver Beacon Fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber. Washington State Patrol

Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at the

request of Assistant Chief Doug Bleeker, Spokane County Fire District 9.

The Upriver Beacon Fire started about 4 PM Tuesday. It is threatening homes, crops,

communications infrastructure, power transmission lines, and other resources. Level 3

evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is under investigation.

The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Command Team.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau

coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and

personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to

provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel,

equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events

exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions.

The American Red Cross opened a wildfire evacuation shelter @

Bowdish Middle School Spokane Valley

Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can go to:

Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their

family:prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets,

hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special

items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought,

along with other items for family members who may have other needs.