Special Olympics Opening Ceremony Is Friday Night – Weekend Full Of Events

More than 1500 athletes, coaches and family members are expected this weekend in the Wenatchee Valley for the Special Olympics Washington 2018 Winter Games.

The Olympians will compete in snowboarding, alpine, Nordic skiing, speed skating, basketball, and new this year: cheerleading.

Carol Andre, Recreation Supervisor with the City of Wenatchee Parks and Recreation has been fundamental in helping organize the Special Olympic Games since 1990…

The games kicked off Friday night with a law enforcement torch run that signifies the start of the games…

Carol says you are encouraged to attend as many of the events as you can fit in this weekend…

You may be under the misconception that the Special Olympics is more of a ‘feel good’ type of event- not held to the same standards of Olympic events. Dave Lennox, CEO of Special Olympics Washington, sets the record straight…

That’s because the Winter Special Olympics are overseen by the International Olympic Committee.

Special Olympics Washington 2018 Winter Games Opening Ceremonies tonight at the Town Toyota Center.

For more information: specialolympicswashington.org