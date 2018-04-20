Special Election Day Is Tuesday, April 24 – The Deadline To Return Your Ballot

A reminder, if you haven’t done so already, to get your ballot returned for next Tuesday’s Special Election.

There are two ballot issues to be decided in the Chelan Valley; a Manson Parks Levy and a Chelan Fire & Rescue Levy. The two districts do not overlap, so voters will have only one issue to weigh in on.

Manson residents are being asked to authorize a replacement Maintenance & Operation levy for Manson Parks at the rate of 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed value- no tax rate increase.

Chelan County Fire District 7 Commissioners are asking voters to approve a 43.4% tax collection increase for the fire district.

Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, says ultimately, the decision to raise taxes falls in the laps of the voters…

For your vote to count, your completed ballot must be postmarked no later than midnight, Tuesday, April 24th or returned to an official ballot dropbox by 8 pm Tuesday, April 24th.

The local dropbox is located behind Chelan City Hall in the alley. Ballot drop boxes will be locked at precisely 8pm Tuesday, April 24th.