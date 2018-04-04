Special Election Ballots Hit Mailboxes This Week

Ballots for the Tuesday, April 24 Special Election will begin arriving in mailboxes late this week.

Not all registered voters in Chelan County will receive ballots.

Locally, only those within the Manson Parks District and those within Chelan County Fire District 7 will receive ballots…

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, the county’s top election official.



He said that Special Election costs will be billed to those two districts…

Manson residents are being asked to approve a three year parks levy, costing 23 cents or less per $1,000 of assessed value. If approved, it replaces an expiring Maintenance & Operations levy without an increase.

Chelan Fire and Rescue commissioners are requesting a permanent 43% increase in tax collections from the current 92 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $1.32 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Both Manson Parks and Chelan Fire requests are levy’s, meaning they require a simple majority for passage. That’s 50% plus one vote.

If you would like to update your voter registration, you have until Monday, April 16th to do so in person at Chelan County Auditor’s Office.

Ballots will be mailed to Chelan County voters no later than Friday, April 6. For your ballot to count, it must be postmarked no later than April 24th or placed in an official ballot drop box no later than 8pm Tuesday, April 24th.