[2/6/18] Special Election Ballots Due One Week From Today

If you live within the Entiat, Waterville, Pateros or Orondo school districts, you have one week to return their ballot for next Tuesday’s Special Election…

That’s Auditor, Skip Moore, Chelan County’s Chief Election Official…

Pateros, Tonasket, Oroville, Orondo, Waterville, Cashmere and Entiat are all running replacement levy’s –which require a 50% plus one vote for passage.

Cashmere and Omak are also both seeking voter approval on bond issues. That requires a 60% super majority vote for passage.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore is hoping for a better voter turnout than last fall’s General Election with just 35% of voters statewide bothering to cast a ballot…

That’s pretty optimistic.

Make sure you get your ballot returned for Tuesday, February 13 Special Election – must be postmarked by the 13th – or dropped into a ballot drop box before 8pm.