Special 3 Day Filing Period Only Draws Six Candidates To 20 Open Seats

The recent 3 day special filing period, held by Chelan County Elections, managed to draw candidates to only six of the 20 available seats on various board of directors.

As a result, the 14 remaining posts will effectively lapse, according to Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore…

Moore said there will be no further special filing windows offered through the county, and it is now up to each individual district in question to handle their respective vacant seats…

Most of the unfulfilled board positions are within the county’s five cemetery districts, however two of the vacant posts are on school boards, and one is in the fire district- something Moore said is quite unusual…

One of those school district positions is right here in Lake Chelan. It’s a vacated seat that was left open when Lynda Foster moved from her district to another district. It is now up to the school board to appoint someone to that position.

In our current election, the next step in the process is the Primary Election on August 1st. In that Election, positions that drew 3 or more candidates will be pared down to the top two vote getters who will move on to the November General Election.

There is one Chelan City Council position that will appear on the Primary Election Ballot. Incumbent Council member Cameron Skip Morehouse drew two challengers: Andrew Baker and Tim Hollingsworth.

Two Lake Chelan Community Hospital Board positions will be on the Primary Ballot: Incumbent Commissioner 1, Mary Signorelli is being challenged by Jeremy Jaech (jake) and Stan Morse and Incumbent Commissioner, Phyllis Gleasman is being challenged by Jerry Isenhart and Kathy Jo Porter. Both of those positions will appear on the Primary Ballot August 1st.

The top 2 vote getters will then face each other in the November General Election.