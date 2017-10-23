South Lake Shore Road Remains Closed Near State Park As Crews Work To Clear Debris Flow

Heavy rains Saturday into Sunday morning triggered a debris flow on the south shore of Lake Chelan, three miles uplake from Lake Chelan State Park…

That’s Kerm McClellan, North County Road Supervisor for Chelan County Public Works.

McClellan said the Sunday morning slide temporarily closed the road completely to all traffic, but they have since reopened it to local traffic only…

Again, South Lake Shore Road, just north of the State Park is closed to all but local traffic. Crews are back at work and hope to have the slide completely cleaned up by tomorrow at noon.

South Lakeshore Road will continue to be closed today in the area where a landslide occurred on Sunday.

The road will be closed from milepost 8.94 to 9.04 until further notice.

A short, single bypass lane around the slide area is open to local traffic only. There will be one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic throughout the day, with up to 20-minute delays.

The slide was reported to Rivercom at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Mud and debris covered the roadway and filled an engineered stilling basin that was previously built at Slide Ridge. Crews have been working since Sunday to reopen the roadway.