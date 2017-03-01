Some Students Head Back To School, Some Go Late, Others Get Extra Day Off

Bridgeport Elementary students are getting an unscheduled day off today- after a pipe burst in the elementary school that now must be repaired.

Most schools in our region are heading back to school today– both Chelan and Methow Valley School Districts resumed school yesterday after a two week Christmas Break- Manson, Entiat, Pateros, Mansfield and Waterville students are hitting the classroom today- while Brewster plans to resume school tomorrow.

And for Bridgeport- students in 5th through 12th grade will be heading to school this morning- while the younger students have an extra day off.

Bridgeport Superintendent, Scott Sattler, says this is not exactly how they were hoping to start the new year…

010317 Bridgeport Water Pipe :41 “…maybe fortunately for them.”

Again- Bridgeport Elementary School students will not have school today- as crews clean up and repair a broken water pipe. At this time- school officials plan for school to be back in session for all students tomorrow.