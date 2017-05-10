Some Residents On South Shore Of Lake Chelan Will Have Power Outage With Road Closure Next Wed.

Residents on the south shore of Lake Chelan should prepare for a 7-hour power outage next Wednesday, October 11th…

100517 Power Outage :14 “…in the 2015 fires.”

That’s Teka Sellers with Chelan County PUD.

She says customers on South Lake Shore Road, from the Yacht Club north to the end of the road, will be affected by next Wednesday’s power outage.

In addition, it will be necessary to completely close South Lake Shore Drive on either side of Morning Sun Estates, just north of the Chelan Yacht Club at mile post 22.

That closure is scheduled from 9 am to 11am. Traffic will not be able to avoid the road closure. Emergency Response Vehicles have been notified.

The road closure is necessary to remove an old pole and reset a new pole using a crane. As soon as the work is finished, the road will be immediately opened.

Additional information on next Wednesdays’ power outage on the south shore is on the PUD’s website at chelanpud.org.