Some Okanogan Electric Co-op And Okanogan County PUD Customers To Have 6-Hour Outage Tonight

This is a notification from the Okanogan County Alert System:

There will be a 6-hour power outage starting TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, September 28, 2017 beginning at 11:50 PM and continuing through the night until approximately 6:00 AM Friday morning.

The outage will affect all Okanogan County Electric Co-op customers, as well as Okanogan County PUD customers in the following areas:

Methow Valley from Carlton to Mazama

Loup Loup Ski Hill

The PUD will be performing maintenance and making repairs to equipment on the Okanogan-Twisp

115kV transmission line and the Twisp Substation.

For all residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power, you will need to make provisions for a 6-hour power outage.

The PUD appreciates your patience and regrets any inconvenience this outage may cause.

Okanogan County Emergency Management asks that you consider whether your family, friends, and neighbors living in the affected areas are aware of the outage.

There will be an Okanogan County PUD 6-hour power outage in the Methow Valley to perform maintenance and make repairs to equipment on the Okanogan-Twisp 115kV transmission line and the Twisp Substation, starting TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:50 PM and continuing through the night until approximately 6:00 AM Friday morning.

Due to this outage, PUD customers located in the following areas will experience two 10-15 minute power outages. The first TOMORROW NIGHT, Thursday at 11:50 PM and the second FRIDAY MORNING at approximately 6:00 AM.

Barnholt Loop south to Ophir Grade, including Malott and the Chiliwist

South of Okanogan along state Route 97 to the south end of Malott Eastside Road,

including Malott HUD

Pleasant Valley and Buzzard Lake

For all residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power, you will need to make provisions for these brief power outage.

The PUD appreciates your patience and regrets any inconvenience these outages may cause.

Okanogan County Emergency Management asks that you consider whether your family, friends, and neighbors living in the affected areas are aware of the outage.