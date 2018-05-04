[4/5/18] Some Manson Residents Voice Frustration With New Address Assignments
Some Chelan County residents are getting new addresses – and they aren’t moving.
Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker says the readdressing project is a collaborative effort between Chelan County Commissioners, Chelan County municipalities, Fire Districts and the United States Postal Service.
He says the re-addressing plan was hatched out of necessity because random addresses were often assigned in rural areas of Chelan County, and were insufficient for emergency response…
Chief Baker, says some Manson residents have expressed frustration with the address changes, but, adds that the changes are necessary…
Baker says the Manson Fire Department has been working on this issue for more than a decade…
If you have questions about the Chelan County re-addressing effort, you can find more at http://www.co.chelan.wa.us/public-works/pages/addressing-and-road-naming – or call them at 667-6415.