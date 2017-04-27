Some Entiat Area Campgrounds Closed After Fires Will Open Again

Following two years of wildfire damage, iconic recreation areas on the Entiat Ranger District, like Silver Falls, are once again reopening to the public. This summer dozens of popular campsites, recreation areas, and more than 40 miles of trails will be available, as soon as remaining snow melts.

In July 2014, lightning sparked a fire in the pines, firs and hemlocks of the upper Entiat River drainage. The Duncan Fire began on a ridge between the Entiat River and the North Fork Entiat River, spreading east, burning 12,000 acres. Almost exactly one year later, lightning caused a fire on the south shore of Lake Chelan. The Wolverine Fire moved south, slowly at first, but eventually reached the burned area of the Duncan Fire, scorching a total of 65,000 acres.

Those fires prompted the closure of several campgrounds and recreation areas in Entiat Valley forest lands. They changed the landscape, said Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest spokesperson Robin DeMario, leaving behind hazards like burned out stump holes and downed trees…

042717 Entiat Camping 1 :33 “…want everyone to be safe.”

Over the last two years, forest service crews have been monitoring the natural restoration in the upper Entiat Valley and worked to remove downed trees and other hazards. While some campgrounds are reopening this year, DeMario said campsites along the river will remain closed…

042717 Entiat Camping 2 :27 “…for overnight camping.”

Those include the Fox Creek and Cottonwood campgrounds, with some open for overnight, but those sites along the river open only for day use. All the campsites at Spruce Grove campground will open for day use only. Other campgrounds are closed right now – the North Fork campground will remain closed all year – but crews do plan to open the popular Silver Falls campground in the coming weeks, DeMario said, once they clear any remaining hazards. ..

042717 Entiat Camping 3 :30 “..that campground opening.”

The Pine Flats campground is already open in the Entiat, and DeMario said campgrounds in the Chelan and Wenatchee River Ranger Districts are slowly becoming available.

The Phone number for the Entiat Ranger Station: 509-784-4700