Sold Snow Pack Means No Easy Path For Road Crews Working To Open North Cascades Highway

This year’s solid snowpack means no easy path for road crews over closed mountain passes. Washington State Department of Transportation crews typically are able to reopen Hwy 20, the North Cascades Highway, within the first week or two of May. This year, crews are still dealing with a lot of snow on the highway.

Jeff Adamson is the Communications Manager for the North Central Region of the WSDOT…

That reopening of Hwy 20 appears to be toward the latter half of the reopening estimation.