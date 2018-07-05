Chelan Vs. Cashmere

Game 1: 29-1 Chelan Win

Chelan Goats Varsity Secured The Victory Of 29-1 Over Cashmere Thanks To 15 Runs In The First Inning. The Big Inning Was Thanks To Singles By Taylor Boykin, Ashley Sams, Taylor Sams, Sierra Shively, Triples By Casey Simpson And Azzia MacDonald, Doubles By Boykin And Simpson, And A Groundout By Nayeli Zavala.

Chelan Goats Varsity fired up the offense in the first inning, when Boykin singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Taylor Sams led the Chelan Goats Varsity to victory on the pitcher’s mound. She allowed four hits and one run over four and a third innings, striking out five.

P Brown took the loss for Cashmere. She surrendered 29 runs on 37 hits over four innings, walking one.

Chelan Goats Varsity saw the ball well today, racking up 37 hits in the game. Shively, Sams, Simpson, MacDonald, Zavala, Boykin, Ash ley Oswald, M Wyckoff, and Sams all had multiple hits for Chelan Goats Varsity. Sams and Shively all had five hits to lead Chelan Goats Varsity.

Game 2: 17-4 Chelan Win

Leanna Garfoot pitched 5 innings for Chelan in the second game against Cashmere, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs (no earned runs), striking out 7 batters. She did not allow any of Cashmere’s batters to reach base on balls. For the game, Chelan scored 17 runs off of 15 hits, stealing 14 bases along the way and committing 6 errors. Highlights were Sierra Shivley going 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs , Taylor Boykin going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, and Ashley Oswald going 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Ashley Sams, Nayeli Zavala, Azzia MacDonald, and Melina Wyckoff all had multiple hits for Chelan that contributed to the victory.