Social Students in School

Schools are dealing these days with issues that go beyond just “reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmatic” – they’re now getting involved in student’s social and emotional well-being. The Lake Chelan School Board heard at their meeting Tuesday from District Counselor Crystal Ellis, who’s developing protocols for reporting threats and mandated reporting for suicide. Superintendent Barry DePaoli says it comes down to keeping students safe and well-balance, and keeping the faculty and staff aware:

DePaoli says schools have taken on more responsibilities and dealing with more than just the basics of education these days:

Keeping kids emotionally stable and socially well-balanced used to be thought of as only the parent’s job, as well as handled by things like church or scouting, but DePaoli says the busy lifestyles and technology have changed all that: