Snowpack Level Offers Positive Outlook For Water Supply Levels In Spring

A recent increase in mountain snowpack levels is setting the table for plenty of available water this spring and summer. According to Scott Pattee, Water Supply Specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, much of North Central Washington is at or nearing an average snowpack for this point in the season…

030917 SCOTT PATTEE CUT #1 11.5 “a good thing”

Pattee says that although the snow season is winding down, there is still the possibility for even more snow over the next four to six weeks, which would further bolster the already positive outlook for water supply levels in the spring and summer…

030917 SCOTT PATTEE CUT #2 13.9 “is very helpful”

While overall snowpack levels are quite healthy statewide, Pattee says some areas have still fared better than others, pointing to South Central Washington’s lower numbers through much of the season as compared to snowfall amounts in the Southwestern part of the state which rapidly piled up early on…

030917 SCOTT PATTEE CUT #3 38.2 “get that snow”

Pattee indicated that if history repeats itself from 2016, it would be an unfavorable scenario for regional water levels, however if current predictions are accurate, the entire state’s water supply table will be on its strongest footing in a number of years…

030917 SCOTT PATTEE CUT #4 21.8 “in several years”

The latest estimates call for a full water supply throughout the central part of the state for most senior water rights holders during the 2017 growing season and well above 90% for junior or pro-ratable rights holders.