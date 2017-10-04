Snow Will Delay Firewood Cutting On National Forest

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says this year, snow will delay the annual firewood cutting permit sales.

According to the Department of Ecology’s website, snow pack state-wide is 120% of normal.

Public Affairs Specialist, Robin DeMario, says forest roads remain inaccessible…

040717 Firewood Permits 1 :31 “…most of the national forest.”

In past years, depending upon road and weather conditions, woodcutting permits became available for sale starting as early as April 1st on some ranger districts.

Demario says when the firewood cutting permits do go on sale, they are available at each of the forest service offices…

040717 Firewood Permits 2 :16 “…personal use firewood.”

Before heading out to the woods, DeMario urges forest visitors to call first..

040717 Firewood Permits 3 :27 “…make appropriate plans.”

You can also get the latest forest news and alerts by texting “follow OkaWenNF” to 40404- or like them on Facebook.

Information is also available on the forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/okawen .

Of course, all of that information is also linked to our website at kozi.com