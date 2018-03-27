Snow covered parking lots, brings anticipation

BASEBALL: The Goats traveled to Cashmere for a CTL double header this last Saturday, and the results were not what they had hoped for, says Coach Papasedero. The Goats loaded the bus in the morning, with 5 inches of snow in the parking lot with loads of enthusiasm and anticipation for the matchup with the perenial CTL baseball powerhouse. Alas, is was not the Goats day, dropping both ends of the double header with scores of 13 to 3, and 14 to 1. Cashmeres bats were hot all day, battering Chelan pitchers for a combined 29 hits and 27 runs. The Chelan defense was strong, only committing two errors, but the Bulldog bats proved to be too much to overcome. On offense, the Goats got 2 hits each from Gage Estes and Connor Wilson, with Colt Corrigan, Breckin Sporseen, Bryson Darlington, Quinn Stamps, Sam Austin, Kenny Reeves, and Brennan Moody each adding one hit apiece.

Next up, another CTL double header, this time at home vs the Omak Pioneers, Saturday. 11:00 Start.

TENNIS: Chelan traveled to Selah for the Viking Invite to face 2A Selah, 4A Moses Lake and 4A Eisenhower (Yakima). Our goal: to find tough competition against larger schools and see what we’re made, so we know what we need to work on. Adversity exposes weaknesses, and informs our next steps. Mission accomplished: every Chelan player had at least one tough match, which will lead to valuable growth. When the dust settled, the Chelan boys finished 2nd in the tournament, and so did the Chelan girls. This was an especially impressive outcome for the Chelan girls, who were missing two of the top four players on our ladder.

Coach Rothlisberger was pleased that half of their entries played for the tournament championship. They possess the skill and talent needed to play with the big boys, and our court coverage and shot selection is improving with each match. Their next hurdle: playing our best when in counts the most, by winning the pivotal points against difficult opponents.

Next up: Chelan @ Cascade (CTL opener) on Tue Mar 27.

GOLF: Chelan boys golf left the wintery wonderland of Chelan Saturday morning to find very fine playing conditions in Wenatchee (Malaga—Three Lakes GC). Though a bit rusty with only 3 days on golf courses so far this season, the fourth time out (Saturday) they are starting to see some more consistent hitting, though the short game is still needing more consistency. Chelan freshman Miles Grossberg continues to lead the team, shooting two more 46s today for a team-best 92. Sophomore Seth Hannu had the best 9-hole round today with a 40 for his first 9, but struggling on his final 9 with a 53 for a 93 total. Senior Corbin Morley, our #1 golfer last season and two-time state qualifier, played his first round today and shot a 49-46 for a 94 total.

Coach Einspahr expects to see lots of improvement from these three leaders on our team as we put more swings and putts under our belts. They host Omak on Tuesday 3-27 for their first league match, and follow that with a non-league match at Quincy on Thursday 3-29. After Easter/spring break the following week, they will be in the thick of things when they get back at it, the week of April 9-13.