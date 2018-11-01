Snow And Winterfest Go Together Like PB & J

You may be groaning with all this new snow, but others are grinning…including Lake Chelan Winterfest organizers who were hoping for more snow ahead of Friday’s kickoff to the two weekend annual winter event.

The decades old winter celebration in the Chelan Valley typically draws as many as 10,000 visitors over two weekends.

Winterfest kicks off this Friday in Chelan with horse carriage rides, kids activities and the ice bar in downtown Chelan opening at 3pm. The wine tasting tent opens at 5 and runs until 9pm.

The KOZI Radio sponsored culinary contest, Soupfest, kicks off at 6 o’clock upstairs in the Chelan Eagles. With nearly a dozen competitors pitting their soup against all others, it’s bound to be a lot of fun. All you need to get in is a Winterfest Button. Those are being sold at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce office- they are just $5- but go up to $7 tomorrow. The button gets you free access to the Soupfest competition, however admission is limited to the first 300 people- which goes quickly…so, get in line early.

Everything you need to know about Winterfest 2018 is on their website at www.LakeChelanWinterfest.com