Snoqualmie, Stevens, White Passes All Closed

**FROM WSDOT**

MOUNTAIN PASS ALERT –

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is closed until later this morning due to avalanche danger. Eastbound is closed at milepost 34 (North Bend), westbound at milepost 71 (Easton).

US 12 White Pass is closed until later this morning due to several snow slides and avalanche danger.

US 2 Stevens Pass is also closed due to an avalanche and continued avalanche danger.