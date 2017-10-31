Sno-Park Permits Will Go On Sale Beginning Wednesday, November 1st

Another sure sign that winter is approaching, tonight at midnight, Sno-Park permits for Washington State Parks go on sale.

Sno-Park permits allow visitors to park in specially designated parking lots with access to areas for cross country skiing, snowmobiling, dog sledding, snow shoeing and tubing throughout the state.

On-line and in person purchases of Sno-Park permits begin November 1st and run through April 30.

Revenue from Sno-Park permit sales are entirely dedicated to the winter recreation program and help pay for trail grooming, snow removal from parking lots and roads, on-site sanitation, education and enforcement.

There are different types of Sno-Park permits, make sure you purchase the right one – there is a daily Sno-Park permit that is valid for 1, 2 or 3 consecutive days, as indicated on the permit– those cost $20 a day.

There is a permit valid for the entire winter season at non-motorized Sno-Parks that are used for cross country skiing, dog sledding and snow shoeing- and then there are seasonal snowmobile Sno-Park permits.

All snowmobiles in Washington State are required to be registered annually through the Washington State Department of Licensing. The $50 registration fee includes one Sno-Park permit which must be affixed to the towing vehicle.

To purchase a Sno-Park permit online visit: www.parks.state.wa.us

A list of vendors and their locations is also available at that same website.

Those who purchase a one day Sno-Park permit will also need a daily or annual Discover Pass for access to Sno-Parks on lands managed by Washington State Parks or DNR.

More information on the Discover Pass can be found online at: www.discoverpass.wa.gov