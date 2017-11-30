Sno-Park Permits Are Now Available For Snowmobiling, Dog Sledding, Snowshoeing And More

Sno-Park permits are now avaliable for purchase online and through various vendors

statewide from Washington State Parks and Recreation. Sno-Park Permits allow visitors to park in specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to areas for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing and more – throughout the state.

Different permits are required for different circumstances as there are several options to choose from. Pamela McConkey, Winter Recreation Program Manager for the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission describes the various Sno-Park permits…

113017 Sno-Park Permits 1 1:09 “….so those are $20 a day.”

The Winter Recreation Program manages more than 300 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails and more than 120 Sno-Parks on public and private lands in Washington. The Winter Recreation Program is supported entirely by user fees. Finding the nearest Sno-Park is only a click away. Pamela McConkey explains…

113017 Sno-Park Permits 2 :18 “….state where they’re located.”

Most of the Sno-Park permits are geared toward non-motorized activities but the Winter Recreation program also manages more than 3,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, though some additional Sno-Park permits may be needed…

113017 Sno-Park Permits 3 :26 “….a list of those Sno-Parks.”

Sno-Park permits are available now through April 30th. Revenue from Sno-Park permit sales is entirely dedicated to the Winter Recreation Program and helps pay for trail grooming, snow removal from parking lots and roads, on-site sanitation, education and enforcement.