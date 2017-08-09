Smoke Masks In Chelan Valley & AlertSense Details

The air quality in the Chelan area has read at hazardous in recent days.

Wildfire smoke can irritate your eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. It can make you cough and wheeze, and can make it hard to breathe. If you have asthma or another lung disease, or heart disease, inhaling wildfire smoke can be especially harmful.

If you cannot leave the smoky area, good ways to protect your lungs from wildfire smoke include staying indoors and reducing physical activity.

Wearing a special mask will help filter‐out fine particles, and Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management says N95 masks are available in several locations locally…

Magussen also shares more on how the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office mass notification system– called AlertSense works…

But, Magnussen warns, in order to receive those alerts, you need to enable your phone…

To sign up for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office AlertSense– visit the chelan county sheriff’s office Emergency Management website and click the link.



That website:

http://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/pages/emergency-management